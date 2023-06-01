Who's Hiring?
A Brief Lull In The Weather Craziness

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A few showers and storms continue to linger across the area today, but overall there is a much quieter regime setting up for this evening. Other than the isolated precipitation, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s. Tomorrow the atmosphere will once again become active with another round of heavy storms expected starting in the afternoon. Storms tomorrow will likely be severe and the flooding threat will be even higher. It’s another day that we recommend folks stay tuned in as we return to a First Alert storm coverage mode. Over the next couple of days we will see morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s. Evening rain chances look solid again Saturday into Sunday.

