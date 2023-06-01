Area fire departments prepare for historic flooding in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area fire departments have prepared a plan of attack today for floodings in the Panhandle, amid this week’s heavy rain.

Randall County Fire Marshall Troy Ducheneaux, says when the area is flooded, the department encounters different obstacles.

“We really have to evaluate our calls, when they come in, it’s whether or not we’re going to be able to access some of those areas because of dirt roads being flooded out or even just to the point that they become an undriveable for vehicles to get to those incidents.”

Over the last few weeks, AFD says its seen an influx of 911 calls with drivers becoming stranded.

“Absolutely showing up to more car accidents right now, because of the road conditions,” says Jeremy Hill, public information officer, AFD. “We’re asking people to slow down. The other thing that we’re responding to a bunch of is stalled vehicles, people trying to go through deep water, that sort of thing.”

Both fire departments describe this thunderstorm season as historic.

“So polar opposites, big extreme difference. That’s the kind of the life in the Panhandle. You know we get the dry seasons, we get the wet seasons and as they enroll fire departments, we’re prepared for all the seasons,” says Hill.

Randall County and Amarillo Fire Department are currently on standby to assist with flooding issues in surrounding areas.

