Amarillo police: Sex offender wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a sex offender is wanted for their “Fugitive of the Week.”
Officials said 43-year-old Christopher Joseph Quintana is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for sex offenders duty to register and probation violation of a charge of online solicit of a minor.
Quintana is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair.
If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.