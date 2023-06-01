Amarillo police: Sex offender wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a sex offender is wanted for their “Fugitive of the Week.”

Officials said 43-year-old Christopher Joseph Quintana is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for sex offenders duty to register and probation violation of a charge of online solicit of a minor.

Quintana is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Christopher Joseph Quintana (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

