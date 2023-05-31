Widespread Storm Chances

Pre-sunrise this morning, showers and thunderstorms continue to push through the central to eastern parts of the region. These showers should move out by mid-morning, leaving mostly to partly cloudy skies behind, with highs climbing into the mid-80°s. Southeasterly winds, alongside upper-level dynamics, a line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon in the west, quickly becoming an organized line of storms that track east across much of, if not all of the region. All threats are in play with this system, mainly flash flooding, then wind and hail, and a small tornado risk.

