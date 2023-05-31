Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Widespread Storm Chances

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pre-sunrise this morning, showers and thunderstorms continue to push through the central to eastern parts of the region. These showers should move out by mid-morning, leaving mostly to partly cloudy skies behind, with highs climbing into the mid-80°s. Southeasterly winds, alongside upper-level dynamics, a line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon in the west, quickly becoming an organized line of storms that track east across much of, if not all of the region. All threats are in play with this system, mainly flash flooding, then wind and hail, and a small tornado risk.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County SWAT Unit is responding to a standoff on Valencia Drive.
Randall County SWAT responding to standoff with suspect barricaded in home
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police investigating armed robbery of store on Amarillo Boulevard
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday
The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating after they say a deputy...
Clovis man arrested after police chase in Curry County

Latest News

Wednesday Severe Weather Update 5/31
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday
The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
Storms Return To Our Area, Severe Weather Likely