TPSN to Provide Audio Livestream of Randall Baseball’s Regional Championship Series

The Randall Raiders battle Stephenville for a spot in the State Tournament
By Mike Roden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will broadcast the Randall Raiders’ Regional Championship Series this week in Midland.

TPSN will provide an audio livestream of the series against the Stephenville Yellowjackets.

To listen to Game 1, click here.

To listen to Game 2, and Game 3 if necessary, click here.

