SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley Colwell
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley Colwell on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Butare Rugenerwa, WTAMU Track & Field runner:
WTAMU Track & Field runner Butare Rugenerwa talks to us about placing 3rd in the 800 meter at the NCAA DII Outdoor Nationals this year.
Overtime with the Randall Raiders Golf Team:
On this episode of Overtime, Rylee talks with Wyatt Provence and Jacob Montano, two of the five Randall Raiders golf players who are fresh off a state championship!
Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Head Coach:
West Plains Softball Head Coach Haley Colwell talks to us about college recruiting for high school athletes and more!
