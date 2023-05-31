Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley Colwell

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley Colwell on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Butare Rugenerwa, WTAMU Track & Field runner:

WTAMU Track & Field runner Butare Rugenerwa talks to us about placing 3rd in the 800 meter at the NCAA DII Outdoor Nationals this year.

Overtime with the Randall Raiders Golf Team:

On this episode of Overtime, Rylee talks with Wyatt Provence and Jacob Montano, two of the five Randall Raiders golf players who are fresh off a state championship!

Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Head Coach:

West Plains Softball Head Coach Haley Colwell talks to us about college recruiting for high school athletes and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

