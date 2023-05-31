Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles dominate in return to Hodgetown

VIDEO: Sod Poodles dominate in return to Hodgetown
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night in their first game at home in over two weeks.

After struggling mightily over the course of the road trip, the Sod Poodles took the final two over the weekend against San Antonio and carried that momentum back with them to Hodgetown.

Tim Tawa and Adrian Del Castillo got the part started with a pair of solo shots in the third and fifth inning. In the seventh inning is when the Sod Poodles really got the bats going.

The Sod Poodles had four doubles in the seventh and drove in five of their seven runs in the inning to take complete control of the game.

On the mound, Jeff Bain led the way with a two-hitter for Amarillo in route to the victory and his first win of the season with the Sod Poodles.

The Soddies sit just four games back of first place in the Texas League South despite being in last place in the division.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
The Randall County SWAT Unit is responding to a standoff on Valencia Drive.
Randall County SWAT responding to standoff with suspect barricaded in home
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police investigating armed robbery of store on Amarillo Boulevard
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway

Latest News

Nazareth Swifts head coach Tyler Goodwin celebrates after win.
Nazareth head coach Tyler Goodwin talks about victory in regional final
WT track stars speak to the media.
Quinton Sansing and Eleonora Curtabbi meet with the media at West Texas A&M
If you missed today’s interviews with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden breaks down the Randall Raiders advancing to the regional finals!