Sod Poodles dominate in return to Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night in their first game at home in over two weeks.

After struggling mightily over the course of the road trip, the Sod Poodles took the final two over the weekend against San Antonio and carried that momentum back with them to Hodgetown.

Tim Tawa and Adrian Del Castillo got the part started with a pair of solo shots in the third and fifth inning. In the seventh inning is when the Sod Poodles really got the bats going.

The Sod Poodles had four doubles in the seventh and drove in five of their seven runs in the inning to take complete control of the game.

On the mound, Jeff Bain led the way with a two-hitter for Amarillo in route to the victory and his first win of the season with the Sod Poodles.

The Soddies sit just four games back of first place in the Texas League South despite being in last place in the division.

