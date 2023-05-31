Overtime with the Randall Raiders golf team fresh off a 4A state championship title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders golf team is coming fresh off a 4A state championship title.

They won the title on May 23rd after a two-day tournament down in Austin, TX.

On day one the Raiders shot a 300.00, day two a 303.00 for a combined score of 603.00.

Jack Lankford, Wyatt Provence, Jacob Montano, Evan Reynolds, and Owen Reynolds were the five Raiders who competed at the state tournament.

