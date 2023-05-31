Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Overtime with the Randall Raiders golf team fresh off a 4A state championship title

By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders golf team is coming fresh off a 4A state championship title.

They won the title on May 23rd after a two-day tournament down in Austin, TX.

On day one the Raiders shot a 300.00, day two a 303.00 for a combined score of 603.00.

Jack Lankford, Wyatt Provence, Jacob Montano, Evan Reynolds, and Owen Reynolds were the five Raiders who competed at the state tournament.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
‘I think Red River will actually be better for it’: Community expects business to continue as usual

Latest News

If you missed today’s interviews with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley Colwell
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Colwell talks to us about college recruiting for high school athletes!
SPORTS DRIVE: Overtime with two of the Randall Raiders Golf players who are fresh off a State win!
SPORTS DRIVE: Butare tells us about placing 3rd in the 800 meters at NCAA DII Outdoor National!