Randall County and Tierra Blanca Creek on non-potable water notice

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife has released some pressure on the Buffalo Lake dam by releasing some water down Tierra Blanca Creek.

Any water released from Tierra Blanca Creek has likely been contaminated by water entering upstream.

The water being released is non-potable, no contact is advised.

The affected areas are the City of Canyon and Randall County.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.