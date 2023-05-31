Randall County SWAT responding to standoff with suspect barricaded in home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County SWAT Unit is responding to a standoff on Valencia Drive.

According to Randall County Public Information Officer Brandon Carpenter, a suspect with warrants has barricaded themselves inside their home on West Valencia Drive.

Deputies from their Crisis Intervention team are on scene speaking with the suspect.

NewsChannel 10 crews are currently on the scene.

We will continue to update as we receive information.

