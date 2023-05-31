Who's Hiring?
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive

By Sergio Garcia and Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on Valencia Drive.

According to Randall County Public Information Officer Brandon Carpenter, 33-year-old Corey Ray McWilliams was wanted on two warrants and had barricaded himself inside a home on West Valencia Drive.

McWilliams had warrants for assault causing bodily injury to family, and terroristic threat of a family or household charges.

The Randall County SWAT Unit responded to the standoff, and deputies from the crisis intervention team spoke with McWilliams.

About 10:44 p.m. last night, McWilliams was put in custody.

