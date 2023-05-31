Who's Hiring?
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro, mandatory evacuations

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after the recent flooding in the Valle De Oro community and surrounding areas.(Source: JJ Garcia, Valle De Oro Resident)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after the recent flooding in the Valle De Oro community and surrounding areas.

According to court documents filed today, the declaration states the ongoing flooding in Potter County has resulted in widespread and severe damage, loss of property, and the imminent threat of damage, injury, and loss of life and property.

The recent flooding has also caused many homes and properties to become inaccessible by roads or cars, including vehicles used by first responders.

A mandatory evacuation from the flooded areas of the Canadian River basin within Potter County has been authorized according to the Texas Government Code.

No one is allowed to enter the Canadian River basin within Potter County during the seven day period of the declaration of local disaster except for first responders, according to documents.

The documents were filed upon advice from officials with training and expertise in response to and rescue from the flooding threats.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

