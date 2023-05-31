Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after the recent flooding in the Valle De Oro community and surrounding areas.(Source: JJ Garcia, Valle De Oro Resident)
By Kristin Rodin and Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after the recent flooding in the Valle De Oro community and surrounding areas.

According to court documents filed today, the declaration states the ongoing flooding in Potter County has resulted in widespread and severe damage, loss of property, and the imminent threat of damage, injury, and loss of life and property.

The recent flooding has also caused many homes and properties to become inaccessible by roads or cars, including vehicles used by first responders.

The declaration will activate an emergency management plan that will include aid and assistance to the residents in the affected area.

The public is ordered to avoid the Valle De Oro community and the Canadian River basin up to Lake Meredith for the next seven days.

“I know there are people out there who think they have the survival skills to be out there in the middle of a significant flood. This is probably the most significant flooding we’ve had at least in 30 years,” said Scott Brumley, Potter County attorney.

Some residents in Valle De Oro are already displaced from the flooding, with water reaching their yards and homes.

Livestock have already been rescued in the area.

Residents say they are waiting for instructions on what to do next.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
‘I think Red River will actually be better for it’: Community expects business to continue as usual

Latest News

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office issued a safety warning today for the Canadian River...
Canadian River closed amid flooding, Potter County Sheriff’s Office issues warning
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today
Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife has released some pressure on the Buffalo Lake dam by...
Randall County and Tierra Blanca Creek on non-potable water notice