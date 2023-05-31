Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after the recent flooding in the Valle De Oro community and surrounding areas.

According to court documents filed today, the declaration states the ongoing flooding in Potter County has resulted in widespread and severe damage, loss of property, and the imminent threat of damage, injury, and loss of life and property.

The recent flooding has also caused many homes and properties to become inaccessible by roads or cars, including vehicles used by first responders.

The declaration will activate an emergency management plan that will include aid and assistance to the residents in the affected area.

The public is ordered to avoid the Valle De Oro community and the Canadian River basin up to Lake Meredith for the next seven days.

“I know there are people out there who think they have the survival skills to be out there in the middle of a significant flood. This is probably the most significant flooding we’ve had at least in 30 years,” said Scott Brumley, Potter County attorney.

Some residents in Valle De Oro are already displaced from the flooding, with water reaching their yards and homes.

Livestock have already been rescued in the area.

Residents say they are waiting for instructions on what to do next.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.