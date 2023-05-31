Officials warn Hereford residents of health hazards in flood water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local organizations want to remind residents of the San Jose community of the hazards of swimming in recent flood water.

Neighbors stated after recent rain, children have been swimming in flood water surrounding the San Jose community.

In a statement from Hereford Emergency Management, the organization states the importance for the community to be aware of not allowing anyone in the water because of hazardous material and debris.

“Number one, and I have it right here, do not play in the water - this is not running water, this is water that is stagnant so it is already contaminated,” said Jessica Mejía, emergency program coordinator for MermA.I.D,

The Texas Department of Public Health states that various bacteria and viruses could be in the water due to run off from other areas that became flooded.

“Do not let your children swim or play in the water,” said Mejía.

Mejía says she urges parents to keep a close eye on their children to ensure they are staying out of the water and out of danger as they continue to clean the area.

The Texas Department of Public Health says to keep an eye on your child if they have been in the water and look for symptoms including vomiting as well as a fever.

If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, it is encouraged that you get your child checked out immediately.

The San Jose community currently has three pumps to get the water out of their community through partnerships with Atmos Energy and TxDOT. However, neighbors say it is not pumping out enough.

They are asking anyone who has water pumps with a six to eight inch drain to help the community at this time.

