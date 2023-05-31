Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials warn Hereford residents of health hazards in flood water

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local organizations want to remind residents of the San Jose community of the hazards of swimming in recent flood water.

Neighbors stated after recent rain, children have been swimming in flood water surrounding the San Jose community.

In a statement from Hereford Emergency Management, the organization states the importance for the community to be aware of not allowing anyone in the water because of hazardous material and debris.

“Number one, and I have it right here, do not play in the water - this is not running water, this is water that is stagnant so it is already contaminated,” said Jessica Mejía, emergency program coordinator for MermA.I.D,

The Texas Department of Public Health states that various bacteria and viruses could be in the water due to run off from other areas that became flooded.

“Do not let your children swim or play in the water,” said Mejía.

Mejía says she urges parents to keep a close eye on their children to ensure they are staying out of the water and out of danger as they continue to clean the area.

The Texas Department of Public Health says to keep an eye on your child if they have been in the water and look for symptoms including vomiting as well as a fever.

If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, it is encouraged that you get your child checked out immediately.

The San Jose community currently has three pumps to get the water out of their community through partnerships with Atmos Energy and TxDOT. However, neighbors say it is not pumping out enough.

They are asking anyone who has water pumps with a six to eight inch drain to help the community at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
‘I think Red River will actually be better for it’: Community expects business to continue as usual

Latest News

VIDEO: Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
Business owners in the Civic Circle strip mall in Amarillo are cleaning up after a devastating...
‘We’re gonna keep on going’: Business owners in Civic Circle strip mall react to weekend fire
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office issued a safety warning today for the Canadian River...
Canadian River closed amid flooding, Potter County Sheriff’s Office issues warning