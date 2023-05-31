More Storms For Our Weather Weary Area

Our relentless weather pattern continues to cause issues for our area. Another round of storms in underway now with more likely tonight. The potential for flooding is high as additional rain tracks over saturated ground. Many areas, including the Canadian River, are experiencing flooding already. Some of the stronger storms tonight will drop hail, destructive straight wind, deadly lightning, and there may be a couple of tornadoes. Most of the heavy weather will track from NM into the central TX panhandle from 6-9pm and then move east and weaken a bit late tonight. Severe Thunderstorm and Flood Watches are currently in effect. We may experience a break in the storm activity early tomorrow, but more storms are possible by late tomorrow. H

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s with afternoon highs tomorrow in the mid 70s. Similar temps and rain chances will continue into the weekend.

