First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe storms are expected back in the forecast after an active Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms are expected to move out by mid-morning, giving us a quick break before setting up for another active evening across the region.

SPC Outlook for 5/31 (KFDA/SPC)

A slight risk has been issued, prompting concerns for flash flooding, winds, hail and even a tornado threat.

Storms are expected to fire up in eastern New Mexico in the early afternoon hours, forming up a strong line of storms that are expected to move east overnight.

Showers and storms are expected to last into Thursday morning, with rain chances continuing for the next seven days.

Storm timing for 5/31 (KFDA)

Severe Threats for 5/31 (KFDA)

