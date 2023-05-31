Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe storms are expected back in the forecast after an active Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms are expected to move out by mid-morning, giving us a quick break before setting up for another active evening across the region.

SPC Outlook for 5/31
SPC Outlook for 5/31(KFDA/SPC)

A slight risk has been issued, prompting concerns for flash flooding, winds, hail and even a tornado threat.

Storms are expected to fire up in eastern New Mexico in the early afternoon hours, forming up a strong line of storms that are expected to move east overnight.

Showers and storms are expected to last into Thursday morning, with rain chances continuing for the next seven days.

Storm timing for 5/31
Storm timing for 5/31(KFDA)

We strongly recommend folks follow us on TV and social media, for frequent updated information to help keep you safe.

Severe Threats for 5/31
Severe Threats for 5/31(KFDA)

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County SWAT Unit is responding to a standoff on Valencia Drive.
Randall County SWAT responding to standoff with suspect barricaded in home
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police investigating armed robbery of store on Amarillo Boulevard
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Widespread Storm Chances
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
Storms Return To Our Area, Severe Weather Likely
VIDEO: Dave's 4 p.m. weather cut in