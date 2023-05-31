Canadian River closed amid flooding, Potter County Sheriff’s Office issues warning

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office issued a safety warning today for the Canadian River following unprecedented amounts of rain.

A declaration of disaster, now in place, prohibits anyone from entering the Canadian River basin area. The declaration gives law enforcement authority to remove people and issue fines.

Officials say after recent rain, they estimate there is 3 million gallons of water flowing every minute at the bridge area. This is the worst flooding the Canadian River has seen in decades.

Officials say do not try to raft down the river due to the strong flow and undercurrent. They also say there is quicksand near the river.

“Just remember that that water is very swift, and it is moving very fast, and there are deep holes, and there are parts where you’re not going to be able to float that. Even though what you see at the bridge is ‘ah water flowing,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The Sheriff’s Office says rescues would be difficult due to lack of equipment.

“You know the worst part about it is, is that if you decide to do that and you do get stuck, or you can’t make it any further or whatever, I can’t get to you. I don’t have a boat, and the four-wheelers and Argos that we have are not designed for that kind of, those swift waters. There’s just no way,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas says barricades have been placed and an officer will be present around the clock to ensure the public heeds the warning for the next seven days.

“I don’t want to have to go down there and my guys don’t want to have to go to your next of kin and notify them they can’t find you or worse,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Officials want to remind the public that when resources have to go out to the river, that leaves less resources in town for other emergencies.

More rain is expected this week, meaning flooding will remain a concern.

