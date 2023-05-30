Who's Hiring?
Valle De Oro community seeking help after flooding

About six homes were impacted by the recent floodings causing residents and livestock to evacuate.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Around 10 a.m. on Monday morning, several Valle De Oro residents grew concerned over the amount of rain that fell and let to flooding issues in the community.

“I wasn’t expecting to see the river right here in my backyard, but here it is. It was shocking because, I got my game cameras sending me pictures, but it’s not the same as walking into here and just seeing the river just flowing,” said JJ Garcia, resident of Valle de Oro.

Garcia says he has a lot to do the next few days, he lost around $2,000 in camera and solar equipment.

“We already have water here. If it rains more, what’s going to happen with the areas that are already flooded? How far is that water going to extend?”

Long time residents haven’t seen flooding this bad in a long time. Now their focus is on homes in the East needing land protection.

“99 percent of people don’t realize what water can do to you. Be careful out here, when it’s like this. You can go over a hill and you’re right down in the water and you’re not getting out,” said Jim Watson, resident of Valle De Oro.

Residents say the water has receded some, but are wary of the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

