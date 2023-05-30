Storms Return To Our Area, Severe Weather Likely

After a brief break in severe weather, thunderstorms will return to our area beginning this evening. An active weather pattern with nightly rounds of storms will then lock in for the remainder of the week and possibly beyond. The main threats tonight will be flooding, hail, and damaging wind along with the risk of deadly lightning. Storms will begin in the early evening near the New Mexico border and then track east throughout the evening. For Amarillo, the time period of 8-11pm is most favored. Once the storms track east of Amarillo there should be a weakening trend toward midnight and beyond. Lows tonight will be near 60 with daytime highs the rest of the week in the mid to upper 70s. Storms will return tomorrow night and we will remain in a First Alert situation as many of the storms will be capable of producing severe weather. The flood risk is now also very high and will continue to be for the next several nights.

