Storm Chances Return

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking at your Tuesday, skies will be mostly clear through the afternoon hours, with breezes out of the southeast and highs in the mid-80°s. Looking to this evening and into the overnight period, a cluster of thunderstorms looks possible up in the northernmost counties, with a possibility of isolated showers further south. With storms firing up late, all severe threats are in play. We’ll see those clusters move off to the east in the overnight hours, making the way for more widespread thunderstorms going into Wednesday and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

