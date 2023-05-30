Storm Chances Return

Looking at your Tuesday, skies will be mostly clear through the afternoon hours, with breezes out of the southeast and highs in the mid-80°s. Looking to this evening and into the overnight period, a cluster of thunderstorms looks possible up in the northernmost counties, with a possibility of isolated showers further south. With storms firing up late, all severe threats are in play. We’ll see those clusters move off to the east in the overnight hours, making the way for more widespread thunderstorms going into Wednesday and beyond.

