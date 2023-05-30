Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

State police said the chase ended in a cornfield with the suspect in custody.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR CO., Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.

The person driving the bus was the only one on board. No students were involved, said state police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus stolen around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday. The bus was stolen from Grand Avenue, near Westwood Avenue, in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 and onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, police said.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County.

No one was injured, but Wheeles said on Twitter that “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance

Latest News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit is coming to...
2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit coming to the Amarillo Civic Center this Thursday
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building