SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Lauren Stokes, Lady Sandies & Lady Buffs Soccer:
Former Lady Sandie and now Lady Buff Lauren Stokes, tells us about her time at Amarillo High, her commitment to WT and more!
Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:
Randall Baseball’s head coach Cory Hamilton talks to us about winning their recent series against Wichita Falls, advancing to regional finals, he updates us on a couple of players and more!
Mike Roden, TPSN:
TPSN’s Mike Roden joins us to break down the Randall Raider’s baseball team advancing to regional finals and more!
