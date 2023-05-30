SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lauren Stokes, Lady Sandies & Lady Buffs Soccer:

Former Lady Sandie and now Lady Buff Lauren Stokes, tells us about her time at Amarillo High, her commitment to WT and more!

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

Randall Baseball’s head coach Cory Hamilton talks to us about winning their recent series against Wichita Falls, advancing to regional finals, he updates us on a couple of players and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden joins us to break down the Randall Raider’s baseball team advancing to regional finals and more!

