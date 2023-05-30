Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s interviews with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lauren Stokes, Cory Hamilton and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lauren Stokes, Lady Sandies & Lady Buffs Soccer:

Former Lady Sandie and now Lady Buff Lauren Stokes, tells us about her time at Amarillo High, her commitment to WT and more!

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

Randall Baseball’s head coach Cory Hamilton talks to us about winning their recent series against Wichita Falls, advancing to regional finals, he updates us on a couple of players and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden joins us to break down the Randall Raider’s baseball team advancing to regional finals and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police investigating armed robbery of store on Amarillo Boulevard

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Hamilton talks to us about advancing to regional finals and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden breaks down the Randall Raiders advancing to the regional finals!
SPORTS DRIVE: Lauren Stokes talks to us about her time at Amarillo High and her commitment to WT!
SPORTS DRIVE: We continue with Mike Roden, talking about Nazareth advancing to state!