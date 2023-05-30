Police investigating armed robbery of store on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said they are investigating after a store was robbed at gunpoint last night.

About 8:12 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to an armed robbery at Penguin Hut, located at 903 E. Amarillo Blvd, a press release said.

The victims said two men, who were wearing dark clothes and masks, went into the store and demanded money at gunpoint, officials said.

They gave the suspects money and the suspects left the store on foot.

No one was injured, but the APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

