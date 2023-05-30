Who's Hiring?
A Pleasant Looking Tuesday

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to stay mostly dry throughout the night tonight with a few clouds from time to time and lows dipping into the mid to upper 50′s. As for tomorrow, we’ll continue to stay mostly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds with highs building back into the low to mid 80′s. There is a small chance of some storms firing up in the far northern part of the area late tomorrow evening. The main chance for storms will return late on Wednesday and last through the end of the week and into the weekend.

