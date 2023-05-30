Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Nazareth sweeps doubleheader against May, advancing to state tournament 3rd straight year

The Nazareth Swifts are heading to the state tournament in Round Rock after taking down May in...
The Nazareth Swifts are heading to the state tournament in Round Rock after taking down May in a two-game sweep on Memorial Day.(Source: KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts are heading to the state tournament in Round Rock after taking down May in a two-game sweep on Memorial Day.

It was a huge win in Game 1, with Nazareth dominating in a 15-0 run rule victory.

Sterl Welps shined with a cycle in the opening game of the series while May struggled with both wild pitches and errors which is what led to such a lopsided victory for the Swifts.

After the dominant win in the first half of the doubleheader, the Swifts seemed well on their way to a series victory.

Game 2 was somewhat of a different story.

Nazareth got out to a big early lead once more, with Tanner Birkenhead and Sterl Welps leading the way at the plate. The Swifts held a 6-1 advantage going into the final inning, but May wasn’t going down without a fight.

In the seventh, with their backs against the wall, May’s bats finally woke up.

The Tigers scored four runs to pull back within one and had the winning run at the plate. Needing an out, the Swifts finally got a fieldable pop-up in foul territory and just nearly escaped with a win.

“You get a group of kids like that who not only love the game but love being a part of something bigger than themselves, it makes me emotional thinking about it.” Nazareth baseball head coach Tyler Goodwin said after the win. “It’s fun and enjoyable to be a part of.”

This is the third straight year the Swifts are heading to the state tournament.

Two years ago, they lost in the semi-final. Last year, they finished as the state runner-up. This year, they’re hoping to finish the job.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jake Self
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jake Self
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jake Self
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jake Self
Shaun Massie moves from boys to girls soccer at Palo Duro
Shaun Massie moves from boys to girls soccer at Palo Duro
If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson