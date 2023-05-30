Who's Hiring?
Hereford community works to clean up after major flooding events

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the San Jose community are now working to clean up their neighborhood after recent flooding events.

As of right now, water is being pumped from the San Jose neighborhood to the nearby Tierra Blanca Creek.

“We’re pumping 2,000 gallons a minute, I don’t know how long it’s gonna take but hopefully it won’t take five days hopefully,” says Secretary of Deaf Smith County Fresh Water, Mona Hernandez.

Deaf Smith county officials and Atmos Energy are on the scene of the flood helping out community members as well.

However, very few residents have been able to come back to their homes, and neighbors say that everyone in the community is still without electricity.

“There’s water, but there’s no electricity and there’s no air conditioning for them and that’s why we took it upon ourselves to do this to help our community out,” says Hernandez.

The Hereford flooding also affected some cattle at a local feedlot. We are currently in contact with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, who tells us that they are still unsure of the amount of cattle that was lost in the flood.

They also say that they are doing everything they can right now to take care of the deceased cattle in accordance with the TCEQ guidelines while also ensuring there is proper care for the remaining cattle.

