G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jake Self

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High baseball is coming off yet another district championship season, but the impact that senior Jake Self is having on Amarillo baseball goes far beyond this team.
Self helps umpire little league games for younger kids around the Amarillo area, but helping those future high school athletes means, perhaps, even more to him than it does to the kids.
Self will be leaving Amarillo baseball behind this year as he heads off to college, but he’ll never forget the impact it’s had on his life.
Even though Self won’t be on the team anymore, the impact he’s had on the future of Sandie baseball through the little league ranks will be felt for years to come.
