G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jake Self

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High baseball is coming off yet another district championship season, but the impact that senior Jake Self is having on Amarillo baseball goes far beyond this team.

What he means to this team, as far as a player, is a big part of it. But also, whatever that paycheck is when he’s out there umpiring, it’s nothing compared to the value of his time. He’s going to donate his time to the next generation, the next group of players, so those guys got a chance to play because we have guys like Jake, who are out there umpiring for them.

Self helps umpire little league games for younger kids around the Amarillo area, but helping those future high school athletes means, perhaps, even more to him than it does to the kids.

I feel like it’s a little bit of a role model type deal, where they look up, like, ‘Hey, that’s a Sandie baseball player.” The fields I’m umpiring at are the same fields I played on. Some of the guys that I’m umpiring with are guys that umpired me, so to be able to work with them now, when they umpired me when I was five, six, all the way to ten years old, it’s really cool.

Self will be leaving Amarillo baseball behind this year as he heads off to college, but he’ll never forget the impact it’s had on his life.

Sandie baseball is everything. I love it. The tradition, everything about Amarillo High, and I feel like we carry that well on the baseball side of it. I knew I was coming to Amarillo High since I was a little kid. I’ve been following Amarillo High sports for as long as I can remember. Now that I’m here, now that it’s almost over, it’s left a great impact on me and I’m very grateful for my time.

Even though Self won’t be on the team anymore, the impact he’s had on the future of Sandie baseball through the little league ranks will be felt for years to come.

