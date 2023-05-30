Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storms are expected to return to the area beginning tonight with additional rounds for the next several evenings.

The heaviest and most widespread storms will likely affect the area north of the Canadian River this evening, but scattered heavy storms will be possible elsewhere including Amarillo. Storms will develop near the New Mexico border by early evening and then track to the east. Storms may affect Amarillo from 8-11pm and the move east and begin weakening around midnight and beyond.

First Alert: Severe Storms Return
First Alert: Severe Storms Return(Source: KFDA)

The main expected hazards tonight will be hail, destructive winds, and flooding rains. A tornado is not very likely, but possible in isolated cases.

Storms will be likely over the next few days and the risk of flash flooding is getting higher and higher.

First Alert: Severe Storms Return
First Alert: Severe Storms Return(Source: KFDA)

We strongly recommend folks follow us on TV and social media, for frequent updated information to help keep you safe.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

