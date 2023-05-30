First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storms are expected to return to the area beginning tonight with additional rounds for the next several evenings.

The heaviest and most widespread storms will likely affect the area north of the Canadian River this evening, but scattered heavy storms will be possible elsewhere including Amarillo. Storms will develop near the New Mexico border by early evening and then track to the east. Storms may affect Amarillo from 8-11pm and the move east and begin weakening around midnight and beyond.

First Alert: Severe Storms Return (Source: KFDA)

The main expected hazards tonight will be hail, destructive winds, and flooding rains. A tornado is not very likely, but possible in isolated cases.

Storms will be likely over the next few days and the risk of flash flooding is getting higher and higher.

