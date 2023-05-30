Clovis man arrested after police chase in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating after they say a deputy fired his gun at a runaway suspect on Memorial Day.

Jonathon Sullivan, 31, of Clovis, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with several counts after deputies say Sullivan crashed his car into a parked car and ran away from deputies.

Around 2:00 a.m. on May 29, Curry County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a car driven by Sullivan.

Sullivan crashed into a parked car on North Rencher Street and ran away, according to a press release.

At some point during the chase, a deputy fired his gun. Sullivan was not struck and continued to run.

After an extensive search, Sullivan was found hiding inside a car near North Rencher Street where he refused to exit.

After several attempts to get Sullivan out of the car, State Police agents breached the car and arrested him.

No injuries were reported for Sullivan or the deputies involved.

Sullivan was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, resisting evading a law enforcement officer, and failure to report a vehicle accident.

The Curry County Sheriff’s deputies involved will not be identified by New Mexico State Police.

