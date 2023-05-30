Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis man arrested after police chase in Curry County

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating after they say a deputy...
The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating after they say a deputy fired his gun at a runaway suspect on Memorial Day.(New Mexico State Police)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating after they say a deputy fired his gun at a runaway suspect on Memorial Day.

Jonathon Sullivan, 31, of Clovis, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with several counts after deputies say Sullivan crashed his car into a parked car and ran away from deputies.

Around 2:00 a.m. on May 29, Curry County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a car driven by Sullivan.

Sullivan crashed into a parked car on North Rencher Street and ran away, according to a press release.

At some point during the chase, a deputy fired his gun. Sullivan was not struck and continued to run.

After an extensive search, Sullivan was found hiding inside a car near North Rencher Street where he refused to exit.

After several attempts to get Sullivan out of the car, State Police agents breached the car and arrested him.

No injuries were reported for Sullivan or the deputies involved.

Sullivan was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, resisting evading a law enforcement officer, and failure to report a vehicle accident.

The Curry County Sheriff’s deputies involved will not be identified by New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police investigating armed robbery of store on Amarillo Boulevard

Latest News

Hereford community works to clean up after major flooding events
Hereford community works to clean up after major flooding events
Canyon Main Street’s “June Jams” will feature many West Texas musicians and bands on Thursday...
Canyon Main Street hosting ‘June Jams’ starting this Thursday
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit is coming to...
2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit coming to the Amarillo Civic Center this Thursday
The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: Severe storms return tonight through Thursday