Canyon Main Street hosting ‘June Jams’ starting this Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street’s “June Jams” will feature many West Texas musicians and bands on Thursday evenings in June.

Cameron James Smith will headline the opening night of June Jams on June 1 from 7:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Neblett Park.

The public can bring food, drinks and lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the free concerts, according to organizers.

A full list of performers can be found on Canyon Main Street’s Facebook.

