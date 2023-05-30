Who's Hiring?
Canyon Main Street hosting ‘June Jams’ starting this Thursday

Canyon Main Street's "June Jams" will feature many West Texas musicians and bands on Thursday...
Canyon Main Street’s “June Jams” will feature many West Texas musicians and bands on Thursday evenings in June.(Canyon Main Street)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street’s “June Jams” will feature many West Texas musicians and bands on Thursday evenings in June.

Cameron James Smith will headline the opening night of June Jams on June 1 from 7:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Neblett Park.

The public can bring food, drinks and lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the free concerts, according to organizers.

A full list of performers can be found on Canyon Main Street’s Facebook.

