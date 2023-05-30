Alternate routes advised while micro surfacing Curry County roads

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Road Department is asking everyone to seek alternate routes while roads are being micro surfaced.

The project will begin on Tuesday, May 30 and go through Friday, June 16.

The roads being micro sealed are as follows:

Curry Road 6 from US 70 to State Road 467

Curry Road 3 from NM 348 to US 70

The Curry County Road Department is asking everyone to seek alternate routes and to minimize use of the roads for 3-4 hours after they’ve been surfaced.

