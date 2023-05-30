2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit coming to the Amarillo Civic Center this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit is coming to Amarillo this Thursday.

The summit will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

The event will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics, according to a press release.

“Texas is the economic engine of the nation, and our prosperity as a state would not be possible without the hardworking small business owners and entrepreneurs who lead the way,” said Abbott. “We look forward to bringing the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit to Amarillo and more communities across Texas to ensure small businesses have the right tools they need to succeed. By investing in our small businesses, we are building a brighter future for every Texan.”

The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Amarillo National Bank, America’s Small Business Development Center - West Texas A&M University, WT Enterprise Center, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Registration for the event is $20 and will include access to all sessions, lunch and a complimentary headshot.

