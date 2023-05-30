Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance

Latest News

RAW: Bystanders flee shooting on Hollywood Beach boardwalk
A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state.
1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison
A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state.
1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center honored veterans at its annual Memorial Day Ceremony...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial honors veterans in Monday morning ceremony