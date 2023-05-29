Texas Panhandle War Memorial honors veterans in Monday morning ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center honored veterans at its annual Memorial Day Ceremony this morning.

The event at 11:00 a.m. honors and remembers veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the memorial center’s Gold Star families.

Autoplay Caption

Col. Don Watson, U.S. Army, gave the Memorial Day address.

The event, open to the public, featured patriotic music performed by the Amarillo Symphony Brass Quintet with Sarah Burke performing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.