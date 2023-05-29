Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson

If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, West Texas A&M Woman’s Basketball Head Coach:

WTAMU’s Woman’s basketball head coach Josh Prock talks to us about the offseason, what changes to expect and more!

Shaun Massie, Palo Duro Girl’s Soccer Head Coach:

Palo Duro Girl’s soccer head coach Shaun Massie tells us how he’s looking forward to coaching this year, what it’s like going from co-coaching to becoming head coach, and more!

Allen Roberson, Sports Nerds on Panhandle Sports Star Host:

Sports Nerds host Allen Roberson talks with us about NBA playoffs, as tonight is game 7 for the Celtics vs. Heat! We talk about how the Celtics have came back to tie the series from being 0-3 and more!

