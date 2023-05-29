SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Shaun Massie and Allen Roberson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Josh Prock, West Texas A&M Woman’s Basketball Head Coach:
WTAMU’s Woman’s basketball head coach Josh Prock talks to us about the offseason, what changes to expect and more!
Shaun Massie, Palo Duro Girl’s Soccer Head Coach:
Palo Duro Girl’s soccer head coach Shaun Massie tells us how he’s looking forward to coaching this year, what it’s like going from co-coaching to becoming head coach, and more!
Allen Roberson, Sports Nerds on Panhandle Sports Star Host:
Sports Nerds host Allen Roberson talks with us about NBA playoffs, as tonight is game 7 for the Celtics vs. Heat! We talk about how the Celtics have came back to tie the series from being 0-3 and more!
