AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids will continue to provide weekly resources all through the summer.

Snack Pak 4 Kids is teaming up with Amarillo Independent School District to hold drive-thru snack distributions throughout the summer.

Students or parents can drive through any of the following locations and get a Snack Pak bag for the weekend.

The snack distributions will be each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting June 2 and will go through August 11.

The drive-thru locations are as follows:

Caprock High School

Rogers Elementary

Power Church

Hamlet Elementary

Wills Elementary

St. Stephen Church of Amarillo

For $50 you can sponsor a child for the entire summer. Visit https://sp4k.org/donate/ for more information.

Snack Pack 4 kids providing snack bags for AISD students all summer (Source: Snack Pak 4 Kids)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.