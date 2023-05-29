Snack Pack 4 Kids providing snack bags for AISD students all summer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids will continue to provide weekly resources all through the summer.
Snack Pak 4 Kids is teaming up with Amarillo Independent School District to hold drive-thru snack distributions throughout the summer.
Students or parents can drive through any of the following locations and get a Snack Pak bag for the weekend.
The snack distributions will be each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting June 2 and will go through August 11.
The drive-thru locations are as follows:
- Caprock High School
- Rogers Elementary
- Power Church
- Hamlet Elementary
- Wills Elementary
- St. Stephen Church of Amarillo
For $50 you can sponsor a child for the entire summer. Visit https://sp4k.org/donate/ for more information.
