Shaun Massie moves from boys to girls soccer at Palo Duro
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro boys soccer team finished with one of the best records in the area at 20-3.
Their co-head coach Shaun Massie won’t be with the Dons again next season, though, because he’ll be across the way coaching the Lady Dons.
He replaces Adriana Cavazos, who moves on to coach the girls team at Canyon High School.
