Shaun Massie moves from boys to girls soccer at Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro boys soccer team finished with one of the best records in the area at 20-3.

Their co-head coach Shaun Massie won’t be with the Dons again next season, though, because he’ll be across the way coaching the Lady Dons.

I will never give up on a player. I will give a player every opportunity. I just believe my job in soccer is to make players better, so as long as the player’s going to show up, I’m going to show up and I’m going to do everything I can do to help that player be successful.

He replaces Adriana Cavazos, who moves on to coach the girls team at Canyon High School.

