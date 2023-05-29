Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Quiet Just in Time

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Those of you wanting to get that Memorial Day barbeque in today, I’ve got good news! After overnight showers have moved out of the area, stable air is left behind, leaving Monday with a quiet forecast. For your Memorial Day, expect daytime highs to climb into the mid-80°s with light winds out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph. Now, that being said, do expect conditions to be on the muggy side, especially by our normal standards. We’re looking to stay quiet through Tuesday and most of Wednesday, but by late Wednesday, the pattern looks to get active once again with near daily shower and thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Memorial Day Outlook with Shelden 5/29
First Alert 5/24
First Alert: Tracking Severe Storms This Evening
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storms Today, Drier for Memorial Day
Sunday Outlook with Tanner