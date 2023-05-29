Quiet Just in Time

Those of you wanting to get that Memorial Day barbeque in today, I’ve got good news! After overnight showers have moved out of the area, stable air is left behind, leaving Monday with a quiet forecast. For your Memorial Day, expect daytime highs to climb into the mid-80°s with light winds out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph. Now, that being said, do expect conditions to be on the muggy side, especially by our normal standards. We’re looking to stay quiet through Tuesday and most of Wednesday, but by late Wednesday, the pattern looks to get active once again with near daily shower and thunderstorm chances.

