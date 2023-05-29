Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Biden discusses pain of loss on Memorial Day
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis