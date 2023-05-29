Who's Hiring?
A Pleasant Memorial Day

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see mostly sunny and pleasant conditions throughout the rest of the day today, temperatures looking to hold steady in the upper 70′s and low 80′s through sunset. We’ll stay dry throughout the night tonight with a few clouds and lows dipping into the mid to upper 50′s. Tomorrow looks to be more or less the same, with highs building back into the 80′s. There could be a few scattered storms the clip the northern part of the area late tomorrow into tomorrow night. Our main storm chance looks to return late on Wednesday, sticking around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

