Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.

Residents of the San Jose community in Hereford were evacuated early Saturday morning as flood water started reaching their homes.

We spoke with several people who live in the community and they said they can’t recall a flood that ever got like this.

“It has never been this bad, it got like I say, all the way to the church, to the San Jose mission and I have never seen this in 57 years that I’ve been here,” says Mona Hernendez, San Jose Resident and Secretary for Deaf Smith County fresh water.

Neighbors say around 150 people were evacuated in the San Jose community. Families had to be rescued by boat and the whole neighborhood had to be evacuated.

In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms promoted evacuations.
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms promoted evacuations.(KFDA)

The City of Hereford has partnered with Red Cross to help those who were affected by the disaster.

“Now we have a feeding operation and an assistance center set up here at First Baptist Church in Hereford to take care of the people until we can move further,” says Hereford Fire Marshal, Dean Turney.

As of right now, the Texas Cattle Feeders Association says they don’t have an exact number of cattle that died because of the major flooding.

They say this is a one in 100 year event, and they are doing the best they can to care for existing cattle while working with local, regional and state officials to take care of the deceased cattle.

For information on how to become a volunteer for the Red Cross, call 1-800 Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Silas Teague, World War II Veteran
‘World War II was a war we had to win’: Veteran reflects on his service for Memorial Day
Snack Pak 4 Kids will continue to provide weekly resources all through the summer.
Snack Pack 4 Kids providing snack bags for AISD students all summer
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will now be open on Mondays during the summer starting on...
Discovery Center open on Mondays through summer break
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center honored veterans at its annual Memorial Day Ceremony...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial honors veterans in Monday morning ceremony