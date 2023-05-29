‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.

Residents of the San Jose community in Hereford were evacuated early Saturday morning as flood water started reaching their homes.

We spoke with several people who live in the community and they said they can’t recall a flood that ever got like this.

“It has never been this bad, it got like I say, all the way to the church, to the San Jose mission and I have never seen this in 57 years that I’ve been here,” says Mona Hernendez, San Jose Resident and Secretary for Deaf Smith County fresh water.

Neighbors say around 150 people were evacuated in the San Jose community. Families had to be rescued by boat and the whole neighborhood had to be evacuated.

The City of Hereford has partnered with Red Cross to help those who were affected by the disaster.

“Now we have a feeding operation and an assistance center set up here at First Baptist Church in Hereford to take care of the people until we can move further,” says Hereford Fire Marshal, Dean Turney.

As of right now, the Texas Cattle Feeders Association says they don’t have an exact number of cattle that died because of the major flooding.

They say this is a one in 100 year event, and they are doing the best they can to care for existing cattle while working with local, regional and state officials to take care of the deceased cattle.

For information on how to become a volunteer for the Red Cross, call 1-800 Red Cross.

