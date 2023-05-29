Who's Hiring?
‘I came out to honor all of our fallen soldiers’: Amarillo gym takes on ‘The Murph Challenge’

Gyms across the county, including in Amarillo honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Gyms across the county, including in Amarillo honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gyms across the county, including in Amarillo honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Amarillo Fit Body Boot Camp hosted the Murph Challenge, which is held at gyms nationwide every year.

“It was created to honor LT. Michael P. Murphy, it’s just a great opportunity to come together, as a community to honor those who are serving in the military and those who we have lost over the years,” said Sarah Davisson, participant.

Lt. Murphy, a Navy SEAL was killed in 2005 while fighting in Afghanistan, this workout is to honor him and all the others who gave their lives.

“I’ve had family that’s served, I had a good friend from Spearman who he died in combat in Afghanistan, so I was really trying to remember him today and do it in his remembrance,” said Cambry Brorman, participant.

The workout consists of a one mile run, followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and another one mile run.

Some may also choose to wear a weighted vest.

Amarillo Fit Body Boot Camp offered several modifications, so anyone no matter their age or fitness level could come out.

“This is a challenge, I by no means can even understand the mental toughness that they go through serving, but this was for my strength, pretty tough,” said Alexa Leija, coach and participant.

Participants say this workout is a great reminder to thank and honor our military men and women.

“I feel like often we get caught up in the day to day life and forget about those who are serving in our military and we don’t take the time to thank them and honor them and this is just a great opportunity to do that to stop and slow down and it just shows a little minute look at what our soldiers do every day,” said Davisson.

To learn more about the Murph Challenge, click here.

