Happy Salutatorian Halee Johnson Wins Back-to-Back Gold at the State Golf Tournament

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - The boys and girls UIL state golf tournament took place over the past couple of weeks. We had multiple team and individual titles brough back to the Panhandle. For one Happy Cowgirl, she got to add to her pre-existing collection.

Reigning champion Halee Jo Johnson went back-to-back for the individual state title in the 1A classification. Johnson shot an 85 on day one, and a 76 on day two for a combined score of 161, which was 12 strokes ahead of second place.

She knew it was going to be hard to repeat as a state champion, but she was determined to achieve her goal.

“I think it’s been a lot to soak in, because I’ve had a lot going on these past two weeks, but the emotion- it’s been bittersweet. Especially since it was my last high school tournament ever. It’s sad in that aspect, but it couldn’t have had a better ending,” Halee Jo Johnson said.

Winning a state championship wasn’t the only thing on Halee’s agenda. Just two days later, she compete at the UIL state academic meet. The day after that, she graduated high school. Then a few days later, she toured two colleges.

Even with having such a busy schedule, Halee graduated Salutatorian of her class.

“I competed in the computers applications competition and I ended up second at state,” Johnson said. “Basically it’s just making databases with Microsoft Word, Access, and Excel, and just following a list of instructions.”

“Just growing up, I knew that grades always came first, and in order to be successful outside of that, that has to come first, studies are always first,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s reading a book or out at the golf course, I’m going to give it everything.”

