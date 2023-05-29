Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center open on Mondays through summer break

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will now be open on Mondays during the summer starting on Memorial Day.(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will now be open on Mondays during the summer starting on Memorial Day.

Beginning May 29, the Discovery Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Summer admission fees for adults are $14, while children ages 2 through 17 are $9.

Discovery Center members and children ages 1 and under are free.

Military members have free admission through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

