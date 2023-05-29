Discovery Center open on Mondays through summer break
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will now be open on Mondays during the summer starting on Memorial Day.
Beginning May 29, the Discovery Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Summer admission fees for adults are $14, while children ages 2 through 17 are $9.
Discovery Center members and children ages 1 and under are free.
Military members have free admission through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
