Storms Today, Drier for Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see storms fire up yet again later in the day today with highs eventually topping out in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. The storms look to mainly be limited toward the northeastern part of the panhandle, although some moderate to strong storms can’t be ruled out everywhere else. As for Memorial Day, we might see our first completely dry day in over a week, with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast and highs building back into the 80′s. We look to stay mostly dry for Tuesday as well before the storm chances return for the day on Wednesday.

