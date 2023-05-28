Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Storms Fire Up Again to Close Out the Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll start off our Sunday mostly on the dry side, although a couple of spotty showers/weak thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for the morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll warm up into the upper 70′s and low 80′s before some scattered storms form later in the day. There isn’t a stout severe outbreak expected, but some of these storms could be a little bit on the strong side, featuring some small to moderate sized hail, periods of heavy rain, and some gusty winds as well. As for Memorial Day, we may see our first completely dry day in over a week, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the low 80′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
Rain overflow from playa lakes impacts Amarillo residents
Rain overflow from playa lakes impacts Amarillo residents
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
The Amarillo DEA charged two men on Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with...
Amarillo DEA: 2 men facing charges for planning to sell $230,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Another Round of Storms Tonight
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
First Alert 5/26
FIRST ALERT: Storms fire up again Friday evening
Shelden Web Graphic
Severe Weather Potential (Again)