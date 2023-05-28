Storms Fire Up Again to Close Out the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll start off our Sunday mostly on the dry side, although a couple of spotty showers/weak thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for the morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll warm up into the upper 70′s and low 80′s before some scattered storms form later in the day. There isn’t a stout severe outbreak expected, but some of these storms could be a little bit on the strong side, featuring some small to moderate sized hail, periods of heavy rain, and some gusty winds as well. As for Memorial Day, we may see our first completely dry day in over a week, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the low 80′s.

