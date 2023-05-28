State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River

RED RIVER, New Mexico (KFDA) - An annual motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, which is a popular vacation destination for those from the Panhandle, turned deadly.

State Police agents learned Saturday around 5:00 p.m., gunshots were reported to have been fired in the area of east Main Street in Red River.

Officers arrived to find two individuals dead and six injured.

Five of the injured individuals were transported to area hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead.

The sixth injured individual was airlifted to a Denver hospital.

Police say all eight individuals involved were identified as OMG, Outlaw Motor Gang members.

The three individuals who died have been identified by police, as Anthony Silva, 26 of Los Lunas, NM, Randy Sanchez, 46 of Albuquerque, NM and Damian Breaux, 46 of Socorro, NM.

Through investigation, State Police agents learned a confrontation happened between multiple OMG members.

Police say Jacob David Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, NM was charged with an Open Count of Murder.

Jacob David Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, NM was charged with an Open Count of Murder. (New Mexico State Police)

He was injured during the incident and is currently in the hospital, once released police say he will be booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

One of the injured individuals was arrested on unrelated charges, Christopher Garcia, 41, of TX was charged with Possession of Cocaine.

He was released from the hospital and booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

In addition, Mathew Charles Jackson, 39 of Austin, TX was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm in a Liquor Establishment and booked into the Taos County Detention Center, as well.

Police say the remaining four injured individuals, have not yet been charged with a crime and will not be identified, unless they are eventually charged with a crime.

They add the current condition of all individuals injured is unknown.

This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Burea, along with the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team.

Anyone who was a witness to this incident or has any video footage is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 option 1.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.