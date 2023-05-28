First Alert: Tracking Severe Storms This Evening

Scattered storms will affect our area this evening. Some may be severe with hail over golfball size along with strong winds and deadly lightning. Storms will be possible through the late night hours, but intensity should decrease after midnight. We strongly advise folks in our area to stay closely tuned for important storm information.

Along with the threat of hail and destructive wind, flash flooding is a very strong possibility as storms dump heavy rain onto already saturated ground. We remind drivers to avoid travelling near storms and to never attempt to drive through areas where water is flowing over the roadway.

