Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a Saturday evening fire at Circle N Appliance.

Amarillo Fire Department PIO Jeremy Hill said the department responded to an active three alarm fire at Circle N Appliance, 2813 Civic Circle.

As of 7:00 p.m., the fire is uncontained.

Video is courtesy of Scott Foil.

575 Pizzeria was evacuated earlier. Pizzeria 575 made the report while the owner was away.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

