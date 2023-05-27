Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles pitching woes continue in loss to San Antonio

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles lost in San Antonio again on Friday, 8-2 to the Missions.

The Sod Poodles failed to obtain a lead in the game, going down 2-1 early and San Antonio never looked back.

The worst of it came in the sixth inning for Amarillo, in which Jake Rice and Mitchell Stumpo struggled mightily on the mound.

Rice faced four batters. He walked three of the four and the fourth was hit by a pitch. Rice, before he recorded a single out, was replaced by Stumpo.

Unfortunately, Stumpo didn’t have much success either. He walked in another run in addition to allowing a run home on a balk. In total, the Missions scored four runs in the inning on just one hit.

Starting pitcher Jamison Hill went just three innings, giving up two earned runs and walking four. He registered his fourth loss of the season and has yet to record a win on the year through eight starts.

The Sod Poodles start time for Saturday’s game against the Missions is set for 7:05 p.m.

